Brexit has made everything from economy to immigration worse, voters say

British voters believe Brexit has made the UK worse in almost every conceivable way, from the economy to immigration and the nation’s control over its own future.
The survey of 20,000 voters found Brits are more pessimistic about the country’s future than people in other Western nations, including in the US and Europe.
Conducted by Yonder Data Solutions, the poll revealed EU residents would happily welcome Britain back into the bloc if Sir Keir Starmer took steps to reverse Brexit.
A staggering 72 per cent of voters say Britain now has less control over its future than before the EU referendum - despite “take back control” being the slogan of the Brexit campaign.
Two-thirds of voters say Brexit has hurt the economy, while one in five think it has had a positive impact.
Most voters say warnings from the remain campaign, branded “Project Fear” by Nigel Farage at the time, have turned out to be true.
A further two-thirds of Brits think Brexit has failed to solve Britain’s so-called “immigration crisis”, while only 22 per cent of people think it has given us greater control of our borders.
It isn’t only Brits who think Brexit has failed; EU nationals believe the referendum has made life worse for them too.
Only one in five EU residents say the bloc is better off without the UK, while 66 per cent want Sir Keir Starmer to bring us back into Europe.
Despite these overwhelmingly negative conclusions about Brexit, Brits are still divided over whether reentering the bloc would be wise.
Half of voters would welcome a move to rejoin the EU, while 38 per cent say the UK should remain outside the union.
Away from Brexit, Brits are pessimistic about the country’s future, with 73 per cent agreeing with the statement “the country is not going in the right direction.”
Only 10 per cent of British voters agreed with the statement “life will be better for the next generation” - the lowest of any country surveyed.
In general, belief in democracy is falling both in Britain and abroad, with 27 per cent of voters feeling “voting makes no difference.”
12 per cent of Brits showed support for so-called strong men leaders who would “do away with elections.”
79 per cent of voters said they support democratically elected leaders instead.
According to the poll, Gen Z voters are more likely to support authoritarian leaders at 18 per cent.
These numbers were reflected across much of the West.