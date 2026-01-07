Most voters say warnings from the remain campaign, branded “Project Fear” by Nigel Farage at the time, have turned out to be true

By Henry Moore

British voters believe Brexit has made the UK worse in almost every conceivable way, from the economy to immigration and the nation’s control over its own future.

Two-thirds of voters say Brexit has hurt the economy, while one in five think it has had a positive impact. Most voters say warnings from the remain campaign, branded “Project Fear” by Nigel Farage at the time, have turned out to be true. A further two-thirds of Brits think Brexit has failed to solve Britain’s so-called “immigration crisis”, while only 22 per cent of people think it has given us greater control of our borders. It isn’t only Brits who think Brexit has failed; EU nationals believe the referendum has made life worse for them too. Only one in five EU residents say the bloc is better off without the UK, while 66 per cent want Sir Keir Starmer to bring us back into Europe.

Despite these overwhelmingly negative conclusions about Brexit, Brits are still divided over whether reentering the bloc would be wise. Half of voters would welcome a move to rejoin the EU, while 38 per cent say the UK should remain outside the union. Away from Brexit, Brits are pessimistic about the country’s future, with 73 per cent agreeing with the statement “the country is not going in the right direction.” Only 10 per cent of British voters agreed with the statement “life will be better for the next generation” - the lowest of any country surveyed.

