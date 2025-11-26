Police searching for a missing 82-year-old man have recovered a body in a suspected murder-suicide of a father by his son.

Nottinghamshire Police said search teams were deployed to the Langford area on Saturday after receiving intelligence that Brian Wright had died.

The body was discovered on Tuesday in a field near Danethorpe Lane, and recovery work was completed on Wednesday, police said.

While formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Wright's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Hunt for missing farmer, 82, who disappeared two days before his son was found dead

The development comes four days after officers discovered the body of a 52-year-old man in an outbuilding off the A1133 in Langford.

The deceased 52-year-old man is believed to be Mr Wright's son, Charles Wright, but formal identification is yet to take place.

In an incident on Gainsborough Road, Winthorpe, shortly before 10:00 on Saturday, Charles is thought to have driven his car into his brother James and another man.

They were not badly hurt.

James Wright told neighbours that his father’s disappearance was ‘totally out of character’ and it came after an argument with his brother, according to the Daily Mail.