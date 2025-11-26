Body of missing pensioner found in suspected murder-suicide of father by son
Police searching for a missing 82-year-old man have recovered a body in a suspected murder-suicide of a father by his son.
Nottinghamshire Police said search teams were deployed to the Langford area on Saturday after receiving intelligence that Brian Wright had died.
The body was discovered on Tuesday in a field near Danethorpe Lane, and recovery work was completed on Wednesday, police said.
While formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Wright's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The development comes four days after officers discovered the body of a 52-year-old man in an outbuilding off the A1133 in Langford.
The deceased 52-year-old man is believed to be Mr Wright's son, Charles Wright, but formal identification is yet to take place.
In an incident on Gainsborough Road, Winthorpe, shortly before 10:00 on Saturday, Charles is thought to have driven his car into his brother James and another man.
They were not badly hurt.
James Wright told neighbours that his father’s disappearance was ‘totally out of character’ and it came after an argument with his brother, according to the Daily Mail.
Police said the matter is "being treated as a suspected murder-suicide and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths" - or a separate incident in which two men were struck by a car in Gainsborough Road, Winthorpe, shortly after 10am on Saturday.
'Deeply tragic'
Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is clearly a deeply tragic case, and we are continuing to support family members at this extremely difficult time.
"We again ask the media and public to respect their privacy as they come to terms with recent events.
"I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to locate Brian since he went missing, as well as our search teams for their professionalism and dedication over the last few days.
"A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course and a file prepared for the coroner."