The actor is supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK’s campaign for faster diagnosis, wider access to clinical trials and a national plan for future treatments

Succession star Brian Cox has urged people to sign a petition calling on the government to bolster the NHS so it can deliver the next generation of dementia treatments. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

By Katy Dartford

Succession star Brian Cox has urged people to sign a petition calling on the government to bolster the NHS so it can deliver the next generation of dementia treatments, now that a cure is in sight.

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Alzheimer’s Research UK has launched the Ready for a Cure campaign and petition, which wants the government to deliver a national plan to bring new dementia tests into the NHS. Cox, 80, who has witnessed the effects of dementia on his family, said: “Having lost both my brother and my brother-in-law to dementia, I have witnessed the helplessness of facing a condition where there were simply no choices available. “Now, we are at a turning point in Alzheimer’s research, driving us closer to a future where Alzheimer’s is not just managed, it’s cured. Read More: Celine Dion moved to tears during Paris comeback concert Read More: Rayner insists British democracy 'must be safeguarded' - but Reform 'confident' they will not have to hand back millions

“But progress means little if it doesn’t reach the people who need it. Right now, the NHS is not equipped to deliver the next generation of dementia treatments and diagnostics. “We need immediate, decisive political action to prepare our health service, starting with an overhaul of how we deliver early, accurate diagnoses. “With life-changing treatments now within reach, there’s not a moment to waste. “I encourage everyone to join me in signing the petition urging the Government to prepare the NHS for a potential cure.” The petition also calls for the government to connect more people with dementia to clinical trials through a nationwide system and establish a dementia drugs fund to make new treatments available while evidence is gathered about their use in the NHS.

Brian Cox lost both his brother and brother-in-law to dementia. Picture: Getty