The guitarist said the band could be able to create the "original Queen again"

Sir Brian May has hinted Queen could reunite at an Abba voyage-style hologram show. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Sir Brian May has hinted Queen could reunite at an Abba voyage-style hologram show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

May, 78, has revealed he and the band's drummer Roger Taylor are exploring AI technology to bring back late frontman Freddie Mercury who died in 1991, and bassist John Deacon, 74, who retried in 1997. Speaking to Big Issue, Sir Brian said the band could be able to create the "original Queen again." He said: "Freddie is still alive through the music that we listen to all the time.

Sir Brian May has hinted Queen could follow an ABBA-style hologram reunion. Picture: Alamy

The Abba Voyage production is held at a special venue at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Picture: PA

"I mean things that are immersive, like The Sphere in Las Vegas, it will be possible to give people the experience very closely of what things were like for us when we were Freddie, John, Brian and Roger, and that really appeals to me. "It wouldn’t be just playing old footage or whatever. It would be creating Queen as if we were creating it today. I’m very taken with the idea that we can be the original Queen again." Rumours of a hologram show of the pop rock band began circulating when the company who manages Mercury’s back catalogue filed a trademark for his name in 3D and VR. At the time representatives for Queen said there was "nothing to say." ABBA Voyage is a virtual concert residency by the Swedish pop group, featuring virtual avatars depicting the group as they appeared in 1979 and use the original vocals.

Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor have hinted Queen’s original line-up could return in an AI hologram show . Picture: PA