More girls need to become bricklayers and tradespeople, the Education Secretary has told LBC.

Bridget Philipson insisted that the government and industry need to do more to “support young women into construction”.

On a visit to a technical college in Derby, she met with apprentices who were crying out for more support to get females into their fields.

And it was important to see “fantastic role models” in the form of girls in trades - particularly in industries that would usually be male-dominated.

Many of them face practical barriers, including “having the right clothing, footwear, that often isn't designed for women”.

She admitted “we don’t have enough women” in some of the important construction roles but that it would be “pretty easy” to overcome the barriers.

Ms Philipson said: "It's also, I think, giving good options around careers guidance and work experience, because it's often when people get the chance to see what construction is really like, particularly young women, they really see that it's something for them.”

Read more: 'We want justice': Family's heartbreak after Heathrow grandad's asbestos death

Read more: Taylor Swift reveals new era as she announces album The Life of a Showgirl