Bridgerton announces season five with first leading lesbian romance – but fans are divided
The highly-anticipated fifth season will feature the hit show's first ever lesbian romance
Bridgerton is set to kick off season five with Francesca and Michaela Stirling leading the Netflix hit's first ever lesbian romance.
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On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled season five with a teaser video of Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling, played by Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza respectively.
In the clip, the pair can be seen smiling at each other and moving closer to hold hands.
"Next season, love begins again," the text reads, while the caption adds: "Fret not, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again."
However, the announcement has divided fans, with many voicing frustration that Eloise’s season seems to have been delayed yet again.
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A certain countess shall find love again...— netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 24, 2026
Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production. Starring Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling. pic.twitter.com/DFDQoyKmUW
Ever since the previous season came to an end last month, fans have been wondering which Bridgerton sibling would take centre stage next: Eloise or Francesca.
Many expected season five to follow Eloise’s romance with Philip Crane, as Quinn’s fifth novel, To Sir Phillip, With Love, focuses on their story.
Instead, Netflix seems to have skipped ahead to the sixth book, When He Was Wicked, which centres on Francesca’s love story.
One X user wrote: "You’re absolutely joking me…. Eloise pushed to season 6? Claudia is going to be pushing 40 by the time they film."
Another wrote: "Should’ve done better market research because most of the audience has been very vocal about wanting Eloise for season 5."
The official press release reads: "The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd).
"Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons.
"But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."
The upcoming series will air eight episodes and will be filmed in London.
Bridgerton first hit screens in 2020, with four successful series airing since then.