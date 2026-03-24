Bridgerton is set to kick off season five with Francesca and Michaela Stirling leading the Netflix hit's first ever lesbian romance.

On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled season five with a teaser video of Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling, played by Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza respectively.

In the clip, the pair can be seen smiling at each other and moving closer to hold hands.

"Next season, love begins again," the text reads, while the caption adds: "Fret not, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again."

However, the announcement has divided fans, with many voicing frustration that Eloise’s season seems to have been delayed yet again.

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