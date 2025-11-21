Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour 'assaulted' near Oxford Circus months being attacked by phone thief
The actress, 27, was just about to step into an audition when she was reportedly attacked in central London.
Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour has been left “shaken” after she was allegedly hit by an attacker in Oxford Circus, just months after she threatened with a machete by a phone thief.
Listen to this article
The 27-year-old actress broke down in tears as she revealed that a man hit her unprompted on the streets of central London moments before she was set to walk into an audition.
Ms Chenneour said she kept on having panic attacks after the attack as she shared the traumatic incident with her fans on Instagram.
“Guys, literally five minutes before my audition, I was walking around the corner at Oxford Circus and this guy just looks at me, and targets me, and f***ing hits me,” she said.
She added: 'I'm like, against the wall, and I was right about to arrive for my audition. So I had to come in, and I'm trying to gather myself, but I'm so shaken.'
Ms Chenneour continued: “Obviously I had that phone attack happen to me and it's so nerve wracking for me being out in central London now.
Read more: Bridgerton star fears revenge from machete attacker when he’s released from prison after phone theft
Read more: Phone thief who tried to mug Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour during 'ruthless' spree jailed for 22 months
“I'd just got my confidence up and was looking at moving back.” She described the alleged attacker as “about 50 years old, 6ft 3in, Black, wearing a dark-coloured hat and black clothes”.
The actress added: “I couldn't walk anywhere - he was just looking at me, and he just f***ing hit me. “It was a full grown man. I'm so shaken. I've got to try and prepare for this audition.”
She said it was “nerve-racking” to be in central London after she was assaulted by a phone thief in the area in February.
Ms Chenneour said she was left "traumatised" after she was threatened with being stabbed in a Joe in the Juice in upmarket Kensington.
Ms Chenneour was buying a coffee when the 18-year-old thief, Zachariah Boulares, snuck up behind her and grabbed the phone on February 8.
Boulares has a history of previous offences as a teenager.
It has since been revealed he threatened TV star Aled Jones with a machete as he stole his £17,000 Rolex watch.
At the time, he was 16 and could not be identified for legal reasons. He was sentenced to a two-year detention and training order for the attack on the Songs of Praise presenter in west London in July 2023.