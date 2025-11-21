Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour has been left “shaken” after she was allegedly hit by an attacker in Oxford Circus, just months after she threatened with a machete by a phone thief.

The 27-year-old actress broke down in tears as she revealed that a man hit her unprompted on the streets of central London moments before she was set to walk into an audition.

Ms Chenneour said she kept on having panic attacks after the attack as she shared the traumatic incident with her fans on Instagram.

“Guys, literally five minutes before my audition, I was walking around the corner at Oxford Circus and this guy just looks at me, and targets me, and f***ing hits me,” she said.

She added: 'I'm like, against the wall, and I was right about to arrive for my audition. So I had to come in, and I'm trying to gather myself, but I'm so shaken.'

Ms Chenneour continued: “Obviously I had that phone attack happen to me and it's so nerve wracking for me being out in central London now.

