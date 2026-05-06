The Education Secretary threw her support the Prime Minister ahead of Thursday's local elections

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told LBC “the last thing that people will want is the Labour Party turning in on ourselves”. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

The Education Secretary has told LBC she backs the Prime Minister to win the next General Election and suggested changing the leader would cause "huge further uncertainty".

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Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Bridget Philipson said: "I believed it back in July '24, and I believe it now", amid rumours that Sir Keir Starmer's rivals within the party are plotting a leadership challenge. Reports have suggested Andy Burnham still has a plan to return to Westminster, while Health Secretary Wes Streeting could also be planning to launch a challenge to unseat the PM. Phillipson told Marr: "I think the last thing that people will want is the Labour Party turning in on ourselves, having a contest and discussing the Labour Party at a point at which people want to see change in their communities. "Whether that's more police on the streets, NHS waiting lists, all of the change that we're driving. Catch every moment from 10pm on Thursday as polls close, with Election Night Live on LBC via radio, smart speaker or the app, plus live reaction and analysis through Friday and the weekend.

‘It’s coming!’

‘Let’s see…’@AndrewMarr9 presses Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson on whether Labour would consider a deal ‘to keep the right out’. pic.twitter.com/16HYQPRjN4 — LBC (@LBC) May 6, 2026

"We saw what happened in recent years with the destructive kind of change in people and personnel, both in terms of Prime Ministers, but also more widely in the Conservative Party. "That was hugely damaging. And I think it would be a fundamental mistake." Pressure has mounted on Sir Keir ahead of the local council elections taking place across England, Scotland and Wales on Thursday. Almost 25,000 candidates are fighting to be elected to more than 5,000 seats on 136 councils across England. In Scotland, all 129 seats are up for election in Holyrood, while voters in Wales will choose a set of 96 members of the Senedd. Asked by Andrew if the Prime Minister can win the next General Election scheulded for no later than 2029, the minister said: "Yes, I believe he can. "I believed it back in July '24, and I believe it now." Read more: Starmer to urge ‘whole of society’ to respond to antisemitism after Golders Green attacks Read more: Zack Polanski falsely claimed to be Red Cross spokesman - as Labour to release 'dossier of disturbing views' from Green candidates

Throwing her support behind the leader, she added: "I believe that we should focus on what people voted for and on delivering that. I think the last thing that people want is that kind of nonsense. "I think we all of us have to reflect very hard on our responsibilities to the country. "I think it would cause huge further uncertainty at a time of global instability. Given everything that's going on in the world, and given the focus on what we need to deliver here at home, is that really a wise course of action? "I'd say absolutely not." According to The Telegraph, Wes Streeting has gained the support of more than 81 MPs for his leadership challenge. The number is the minimum required for a leadership challenge to take place.

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is also said to have identified several seats where MPs are prepared to step aside, triggering a by-election which could pave the way for his return to Parliament. Defending his position in the Observer this week, Sir Keir said: "We have a choice. We could sink into the politics of grievance and division. "Or we could rise to this moment – together – in a national effort that matches the scale of the threats and turbulence we face. "I am talking about a national mission to become a stronger, more resilient, and more united nation, allowing us to take control of our future, raise our sights, and reach towards something better. "When the nation rallied together to deal with Covid, the last government could have channelled that spirit to build a better nation. "But instead, they descended into political infighting and let the country slump back to the old status quo. Not this time."