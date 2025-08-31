Ms Phillipson said the Government was looking at "social security measures" as part of its child poverty strategy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she was “ashamed” of the levels of child poverty and hinted at benefits changes to help address the issue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Phillipson said the Government was looking at "social security measures" as part of its child poverty strategy. She was speaking after faith leaders put pressure on the Government to scrap the two-child benefits cap. The Education Secretary is co-chairwoman of the child poverty taskforce which is drawing up the Government's strategy on the issue which is due to be published in the autumn. The two-child cap was first announced in 2015 by the Conservatives and came into effect in 2017. It restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in most households. Another policy, the benefits cap, restricts the total amount of taxpayer-funded support a household can receive. Read More: New measures to get kids back into school as Phillipson says 'parents must do more'

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson arriving in Downing Street. Picture: Getty

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has estimated the cost of scrapping both would be around £3.3 billion. Ms Phillipson told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: "I'm ashamed of the very high numbers of children growing up in poverty that we see in our country," she said, adding that bringing that level down was "what I came into politics to do". She pointed to the expansion of taxpayer-funded childcare, free school meals and breakfast clubs in England. Asked whether the Government would lift the two-child benefit limit she said: "We're looking at every way that we can lift more children out of poverty. That does extend to social security measures alongside that. "It's not the only way we can lift children out of poverty, and of course, it does come with a big price tag, but we know that not acting also comes with serious consequences and impact too." Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said the failure to tackle child poverty was "deeply shaming for us as a nation" and said the two-child limit was "one of the contributing factors".

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC