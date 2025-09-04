Bridget Phillipson has declined to say whether Angela Rayner will still be Deputy Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Bridget Phillipson has declined to say whether Angela Rayner will still be Deputy Prime Minister come Christmas amid a growing storm over underpaid stamp duty.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Education Secretary refused to confirm whether Ms Rayner would still be in the role come The Labour minister told LBC she would not “speculate on or pre-judge” the outcome of an investigation by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser. She added: “We’ve got a process that’s under way with the independent adviser.“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals or speculate. "I’m sorry to disappoint you. I’m just not going to do it. That process will run its course.” Ms Rayner continues to face calls to step down after admitting on Wednesday that she had avoided paying a £40,000 stamp duty bill on the purchase of her new Brighton home. It comes amid claims Rayner used her disabled son’s NHS compensation to buy the second home, located in Hove. Read more: 'It's good to be back': Nigel Farage posts selfie with Donald Trump from Oval Office Read more: Nigel Farage compares 'authoritarian' Britain to North Korea in address to US Congress

Ms Rayner referred herself to HMRC and Sir Laurie Magnus, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser overseeing ministerial interests, after accusations emerged. Asked whether Ms Rayner should resign if Sir Laurie found she had broken ministerial rules, Ms Phillipson said on Thursday: “I appreciate the answer I’m about to give will be frustrating, but there is a process, I’m not going to pre-judge it. “It is right now that the independent adviser does his work and provides that outcome.” It comes after The Telegraph reported that Angela Rayner used £160,000 from a trust set up in her son's name care for her disabled son to buy the £800,000 seafront flat.

The Deputy Prime Minister reportedly sold a 25 per cent share of her house to the trust for £162,500. She said on Wednesday that her son, who was born prematurely, had received an award in 2020 from the NHS A trust fund was subsequently set up to look after his interests. The outlet reported that the payout followed an 11-year legal battle between the Rayners and the hospital where her son was born.

It comes as Ms Phillipson slammed Nigel Farage as 'unpatriotic' during the interview over comments he made on a visit to Washington DC, where he compared the UK to North Korea. Mr Farage has been in Washington to give evidence to the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on free speech in the UK where he was dubbed a "Putin-loving free speech impostor and Trump sycophant" by Democrat representative Jamie Raskin. He told the hearing: "I've come today as well to be a klaxon, to say to you, don't allow piece by piece, this to happen here in America. "And you would be doing us and yourselves and all freedom-loving people a favour if your politicians and your businesses said to the British government, 'You've simply got this wrong, at what point did we become North Korea?'" It comes as the Deputy PM has come under intense pressure over her tax affairs after reports about her purchase of the property. She was reported to have saved £40,000 in stamp duty on the flat because she removed her name from the deeds of a family property in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency, meaning the Hove property is the only property she owns.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives at 10 Downing Street for a weekly Cabinet meeting. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Wednesday, she said she had taken legal advice when she bought the south coast flat, which suggested she was "liable to pay standard stamp duty". However, she stated she had then sought "further advice from a leading tax counsel" following headlines about the arrangement. She learned that the initial advice had been inaccurate and that she was liable to pay additional stamp duty. That is because she had put her stake in her constituency home in Ashton into a trust set up in 2020 for her disabled son. Tax experts said the Hove property could not be treated as her only residence because of the nature of the trust.