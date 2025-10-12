Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson makes a speech during the Labour Party Conference this week. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Israel has rejected the education secretary's claim that the UK played a “key role” in securing the Gaza ceasefire as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to join other world leaders at a peace summit on the Middle East.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel said she would “have to contradict” the assertion that Britain had been a leading player “behind the scenes”. Earlier on Sunday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson defended the UK’s efforts towards ending the war in Gaza, where a fragile truce is holding following an agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump. “We have played a key role behind the scenes in shaping this,” she told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips. Asked what this contribution involved, she said: “These are complex matters of diplomacy that we are involved in but we do welcome and recognise the critical role that the American government played in getting us to this point.” On Sunday afternoon, Ms Haskel criticised the decision to recognise Palestinian statehood and accused Britain of diminishing the prospect of peace by emboldening Hamas. Read more: Praise for Trump and hope for reconciliation at huge rally in Israel ahead of hostage release Read more: Dozens of aid trucks enter Gaza - as world leaders prepare for peace summit to secure ceasefire

Benjamin Netanyahu’s deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel said she would “have to contradict” the assertion that Britain had been a leading player “behind the scenes”. Picture: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

“The Government of the UK, Macron’s plan, the whole conversation about declaring a Palestinian state – we disagree with you,” she told Sky News. Asked about Ms Phillipson’s characterisation of the UK’s efforts, the minister said: “Well, I have to contradict her words, unfortunately. “Unfortunately, with the declaration of the Palestinian state during a very sensitive time two months ago when the teams were already around the table negotiating, when we truly believe we are able to reach a deal; the message that the UK Government sent Hamas was the message that: the longer they continue this war, they will be rewarded.” The UK joined countries including France, Australia and Canada last month in confirming recognition of Palestinian statehood in a historic if largely symbolic move leaders said was intended to safeguard the prospect of a two-state solution. The Prime Minister will attend the “signing ceremony” for the Gaza peace plan in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday, where he is expected to heap praise on Mr Trump and the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey. Sir Keir will pay “particular tribute” to the US leader and partners in the region for “bringing us to this point” before calling for “swift progress towards phase two”, Downing Street said.

Sir Keir Starmer will fly to an international peace summit in Egypt as part of efforts to secure the fragile ceasefire agreed in Gaza. Picture: LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend, the Elysee Palace confirmed on Saturday. Meanwhile, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, who was poised to potentially join a “Board of Peace” supervising governance of Gaza under the plans, met the deputy chief of the Palestinian Authority on Sunday. Hussein Al-Sheikh said he had “confirmed our readiness to work with President Trump, Mr Blair” and other partners to secure the entry of aid and the release of hostages and prisoners, before starting on “recovery and reconstruction”. “We stressed the importance of stopping the undermining of the Palestinian Authority, and especially the return of the withheld Palestinian revenues and preventing the undermining of the two-state solution in preparation for a comprehensive and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy,” he said in a post on X. The 20-point plan brokered by the US president calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel. An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside the enclave. The Israeli military has said it will continue to operate defensively from the roughly 50 per cent of Gaza it still controls after pulling back to agreed-upon lines. Under the terms of the agreement, the first phase of the plan is expected to see remaining hostages returned to their families and Palestinian prisoners released by Monday morning. The Government has already said there are no plans to send British troops to be part of the multinational force that will monitor the truce.

File photo dated 27/03/23 of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair during. Picture: Alamy