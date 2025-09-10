Bridget Phillipson has made it into the second round of Labour’s deputy leadership race after securing 116 nominations from her fellow MPs.

The Education Secretary became the first candidate to cross the threshold of 80 nominations required to make it to the next stage.

Already the frontrunner, Ms Phillipson received a boost on Wednesday afternoon when one of her rivals, fellow minister Alison McGovern, dropped out of the race and pledged to support her.

The leadership race was triggered following the resignation of Angela Rayner from all three of her positions within the party and the government.

The then-Deputy Prime Minister resigned after Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, found that she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat and, as such, had not met the “highest possible standards of proper conduct”.

