Bridget Phillipson appointed Labour party chair by Andy Burnham
Andy Burnham has appointed Bridget Phillipson as Labour Party Chair.
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In the latest addition to the new Prime Minister's top team, Phillipson will combine her role as the women and equalities minister with the top party job.
The former education secretary will work alongside deputy leader Lucy Powell and chief whip Annelise Midgely to prepare Labour for the next general election.
The appointment comes as the party enjoys a poll bounce after Burnham became Prime Minister last week.
Labour has overtaken Reform in some polls for the first time in over a year.
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Burnham has been vocal about the need to change the culture within the party, after many criticised his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer for what was perceived as a purge of Labour's left-wing.
A Labour statement said that Phillipson will take on projects which include "modernising the party for a new digital campaigning environment and ensuring Labour has the organisation, talent, infrastructure and policy platform needed to secure a second term in government."
The next general election must take place by the summer of 2029.
Confirming the appointment, the Prime Minister said: “Bridget Phillipson, as Party Chair, will help drive the culture change our party needs, working alongside Lucy Powell and me to ensure Labour remains focused on delivering for working people.
“She will play a vital role in ensuring the Labour Party is match fit for the next election.
“I am delighted Bridget has accepted this role and I look forward to working closely with her on this vital task.”
Ms Phillipson said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Labour Party Chair, working alongside our Prime Minister to put our Labour values and the voices of our movement at the heart of government.
“By uniting together, we will bring hope back to communities and strengthen British society against those working to divide us.
“With the change Labour in government is delivering and will deliver, we have the chance to write a new chapter for our country, one which brings justice, opportunity and fairness for working people, one which brings back hope that tomorrow can be better than today.”