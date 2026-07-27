Bridget Phillipson arrives at No 10 Downing Street, London, on 21 July 2026. Phillipson was appointed to serve as Equalities minister on Monday under Andy Burnham's new government. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has appointed Bridget Phillipson as Labour Party Chair.

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In the latest addition to the new Prime Minister's top team, Phillipson will combine her role as the women and equalities minister with the top party job. The former education secretary will work alongside deputy leader Lucy Powell and chief whip Annelise Midgely to prepare Labour for the next general election. The appointment comes as the party enjoys a poll bounce after Burnham became Prime Minister last week. Labour has overtaken Reform in some polls for the first time in over a year. Read More: Zelenskyy visits UK naval base as Burnham's first international guest in 'clear message' of Ukraine support Read More: Burnham rules out scrapping stamp duty but insists government looking at ways to 'make taxation fairer'

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to the media at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, England, as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the UK, Monday July 27, 2026. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Burnham has been vocal about the need to change the culture within the party, after many criticised his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer for what was perceived as a purge of Labour's left-wing. A Labour statement said that Phillipson will take on projects which include "modernising the party for a new digital campaigning environment and ensuring Labour has the organisation, talent, infrastructure and policy platform needed to secure a second term in government." The next general election must take place by the summer of 2029.