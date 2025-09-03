Working parents are used to making sacrifices for their family. But sometimes they’re forced into decisions that just don’t make sense for anyone.

Like mum-of-one Mary from Wiltshire. After her daughter was born, she had to turn down one opportunity after another to get on with her career. Childcare was just too expensive. She wanted to work, but the frustrating truth was that she just couldn’t afford to.

I got into politics to make a difference for parents like Mary and children like her daughter. To back mams and dads across the country who want to work hard and get on. To give every child the best start in life.

So I’m delighted that this week the largest expansion of childcare in this country’s history reaches new heights.

Against all odds, from this term over half a million families are getting access to 30 hours of government-funded childcare per week. That’s a promise made and a promise delivered.

We’re getting on and delivering a key milestone in our Plan for Change to unlock lifelong opportunities for every child, wherever they are from. That’s testament to the hard work of nurseries and childminders across this country, and a critical step in our mission to give every child the best start in life.

It hasn’t been easy, given what we encountered when we took office: not enough places, not enough staff and precious little time to put it right.

The idea that you could get a childcare place as easily as a primary school place just a couple of years ago would have been the stuff of dreams, but under this government, times are changing.

And today, we’re going further. With over 4,000 new places already being created this month in government-backed school-based nurseries, we’re cracking on with our manifesto pledge and will roll out another 300 for the start of the new school year in September 2026.

Already, over 9 in 10 parents are getting their preferred childcare place. That’s nearly on par with the success rate parents see getting primary school places.

And now, I’m going even further to make sure high-quality early education is a right, not a postcode lottery.

So, I’m calling on schools to come forward and apply to be a part of this step change in early years education, and help us to help families – offering continuity for children’s education, and the opportunity to grow up and learn in a consistent environment all the way up to age 11, so they can thrive day in day out in an environment they trust.

Getting this right is so important because giving children a great early years education improves their life outcomes. But it’s not just change for children; it means hundreds of thousands of parents have the confidence to crack on with their careers, putting more money in their pockets and boosting economic growth.

With this new childcare support, we’re delivering up to £7,500 a year of savings, that can go towards shopping, a holiday, or paying off a mortgage, where previously childcare was either unaffordable or out of reach.

Mary’s already been able to make the choice to go back to work and upped her hours. She’s building a successful career as a project manager, while saving £300 a month in nursery fees, all from the 15 hours we rolled out last year. That saving could now double.

And we’re not stopping here. This childcare is both a milestone and a launchpad. We’re stepping up our support for working families through our Best Start in Life offer.

Through Best Start Family Hubs, we’re rebuilding the foundations of family services in every community, bringing together everything from speech and language therapy to breastfeeding support, all in one place – making parenting easier.

And that support will now be available seven days a week, every week, through our new BestStartinLife.gov.uk website launched this week.

We’re backing parents, supporting growth, and giving every child the best start in life.

That’s what real change looks like – the kind that is felt in family budgets and children’s futures. And the kind that puts working people like Mary in the driving seat.

Bridget Phillipson is the Secretary of State for Education.

