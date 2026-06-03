Bridget Phillipson spoke to Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: Global

By Jacob Paul

More private schools are opening than shutting, Bridget Phillipson has told LBC as she hit back at claims Labour’s VAT raid on fees is forcing closures.

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Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Education Secretary rejected the suggestion that an increasing number of private schools are going under financially after Labour introduced a 20% VAT charge on fees in January. “In terms of the evidence supporting that we've actually seen more private schools open than closed. “What we've seen in terms of schools closing is entirely consistent with what we've always seen, which is some schools will open their businesses, they're private businesses,” she told Andrew. It comes amid reports that private school pupil numbers have dropped by 30,000, down nearly 7 per cent in some year groups, since Labour introduced the VAT charge. But Ms Phillipson pointed out that numbers are declining across the state system too, which she said was largely due to plummeting birth rates. She told Andrew: “What private schools are seeing in the same way that state schools are seeing, is obviously, we've had a big fall in the birth rate. Read more: Top Jewish private school to close after Labour VAT hike on fees Read more: Private schools’ VAT challenge thrown out by Court of Appeal

A protest against the VAT hike outside the High Court. Picture: Alamy