Bridget Phillipson calls on Royal Family to cooperate with US Epstein investigation
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson have featured in the latest drop of files related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Bridget Phillipson has called on King Charles and the wider Royal Family to cooperate as much as they can with the police investigation into paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The Education Secretary told LBC she would like to see Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify in front of US congress.
The former prince, who had his title removed by the king due to his relationship with Epstein, has faced calls to share any information he might have about the late paedophile to help give victims justice and closure.
Ms Phillipson said: "Anyone, if the police want to discuss matters with them, should co-operate fully, of course, as there are live discussions and investigations underway by the police."
"It's the responsibility of any individual to make sure that they are addressing any questions put to them by the police," she added.
The former duke has featured a number of times in the US Department of Justice’s latest document dump – including images of him crouched over an unidentified female.
In emails, Epstein appears to introduce Andrew to a woman described by the paedophile as “26, Russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy”, while in the same month, Andrew also apparently tells Epstein: “Wish I was still a pet in your family.”
Ms Phillipson also criticised former Labour Peer Peter Mandelson, and called on him to share any information he has on Epstein.
She insisted that "what matters most in all of this is the impact of Jeffrey Epstein's actions on victims, on the women and girls who've faced appalling suffering and are still living with that impact to this day".
"They deserve justice," she said. "And that's why there will be a process that will happen to understand Peter Mandelson's actions. And it's right that goes on.
"But we do need anyone who has any information, any evidence to come forward so that victims do get justice and we can really understand exactly what's gone on here."
Ms Phillipson's comments echo that of Sir Keir Starmer who has said the former duke “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to Epstein, after he featured in the file disclosures.
On Tuesday, US vice president JD Vance said that he would support efforts to summon Andrew to testify before US lawmakers over his friendship with Epstein.
Mr Vance said: “I saw Keir Starmer said something about this”, adding: “I’m certainly open to it.”
Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.
Lord Mandelson has previously offered an unequivocal apology to Epstein’s victims.
Being pictured or mentioned in the Epstein files is not an indicator of any wrongdoing.