Bridget Phillipson has called on King Charles and the wider Royal Family to cooperate as much as they can with the police investigation into paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Education Secretary told LBC she would like to see Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify in front of US congress.

The former prince, who had his title removed by the king due to his relationship with Epstein, has faced calls to share any information he might have about the late paedophile to help give victims justice and closure.

Ms Phillipson said: "Anyone, if the police want to discuss matters with them, should co-operate fully, of course, as there are live discussions and investigations underway by the police."

"It's the responsibility of any individual to make sure that they are addressing any questions put to them by the police," she added.

The former duke has featured a number of times in the US Department of Justice’s latest document dump – including images of him crouched over an unidentified female.

In emails, Epstein appears to introduce Andrew to a woman described by the paedophile as “26, Russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy”, while in the same month, Andrew also apparently tells Epstein: “Wish I was still a pet in your family.”

