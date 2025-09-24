Ms Phillipson is currently running against former Commons leader Lucy Powell for the deputy leader position.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Cabinet minister Bridget Phillipson said she “completely” believes she has been on the receiving end of sexist briefings

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Education Secretary also said there is an “irony” to reports which suggest she is Downing Street’s preferred candidate for the Labour deputy leader position. Reports claimed Ms Phillipson was one of those most at risk of being sacked earlier this year, in the lead-up to a Cabinet re-shuffle. At the time, Labour former minister Louise Haigh said she was “fed-up of opening the papers and reading briefings against female former colleagues”. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander also called for negative briefings from within Government against senior women ministers to stop. Read More: Jeremy Corbyn relaunches Your Party membership portal after feud, admitting 'we haven’t covered ourselves in glory' Read More: Donald Trump is 'racist, sexist and Islamophobic', says Sadiq Khan amid ongoing clash over shariah law claims

Heidi Alexander MP, Secretary of State for Transport leaves after the Cabinet Meeting in No 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Asked directly if she feels she was on the receiving end of sexist briefings, Ms Phillipson said: “Yes, completely. But you know, that’s life. “I’ve been underestimated most of my life. I’ll just continue getting on and doing what I’m doing, not worrying too much about some of the nonsense that gets written in the papers. “But I do slightly have to laugh, because there’s this idea swirling around somehow, that I’m No 10’s preferred candidate for all of this. “Well, I’m not quite sure that’s what you and many colleagues in the media have been saying in recent months, with all of this negativity and nonsense that I face. “So there’s a certain irony I would say, in some of the way that this is being approached.” Ms Phillipson also said she “had a fair bit of nonsense along the way myself, and lots of things written and said about the approach that I’m taking”, when speaking to the LabourList.

Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC