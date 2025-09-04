Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has slammed Nigel Farage as 'unpatriotic' over comments he made on a visit to Washington D.C, where he compared the UK to North Korea. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has slammed Nigel Farage as 'unpatriotic' over comments he made on a visit to Washington D.C., where he compared the UK to North Korea.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Farage has been in Washington to give evidence to the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on free speech in the UK where he was dubbed a "Putin-loving free speech impostor and Trump sycophant" by Democrat representative Jamie Raskin. He told the hearing: "I've come today as well to be a klaxon, to say to you, don't allow piece by piece, this to happen here in America. "And you would be doing us and yourselves and all freedom-loving people a favour if your politicians and your businesses said to the British government, 'You've simply got this wrong, at what point did we become North Korea?'" Ms Phillipson was asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC what her thoughts were on Mr Farage's comments. Read more: 'It's good to be back': Nigel Farage posts selfie with Donald Trump from Oval Office Read more: Nigel Farage compares 'authoritarian' Britain to North Korea in address to US Congress

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage testifies before the House Judiciary Committee. Picture: Getty

"I mean it's just an absolutely ridiculous thing for him to say," she said. "I think it is fundamentally unpatriotic to be going over to the US as he's done, talk down our country and sought to see sanctions imposed on us. "It's absolutely staggering that he cares so little about our country and seeks to really do us down. That's not the actions of someone that takes pride in our country or wants the best for our country." During the hearing, Mr Farage raised the arrest of Irish writer Linehan for comments on social media about transgender people, and the jailing of former childminder and wife of a Conservative councillor Lucy Connolly for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers in the aftermath of the Southport murders last year. He denied proposing that Washington threaten the UK with trade sanctions amid scrutiny of his suggestion that the White House use "diplomacy and trade" in the battle for free speech. Ms Phillipson isn't the only politician to have criticised Farage for his comments, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, wrote on X: "Farage has gone to the US to tell them Britain is 'awful' - If you don’t like it over here Nigel maybe don’t catch a return flight?"

Nigel Farage posted a selfie with Donald Trump from the Oval Office. Picture: X