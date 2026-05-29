Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, from the Uxbridge area of London, died earlier this month

Jane, Christina and Rebecca. Picture: Sussex Police

By Alex Storey

The cause of deaths of three sisters who were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach so far remains mystery, an inquest has heard.

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The sisters were described as "unique and precious their own special way". Picture: GoFundMe

Statements read to the inquest detailed that Ms Adetoro was brought to shore by an RNLI crew and declared deceased by a paramedic at the scene. Christina Walters was recovered from the sea by an RNLI lifeboat and Rebecca was washed on to the shore of Brighton beach. The hearing was told that "medical investigations are ongoing to finalise the cause of death" for all three of the women, who all lived at the same address in Greenford, west London. Police are however satisfied there was no third party involvement. The coroner said she hoped the details from the hearing would "stop social media speculation" around the circumstances of their deaths, and adjourned the inquest to be heard on October 8. In a moving tribute released following their deaths, their father Joseph said: "With a heart full of sorrow and love, I pay tribute to my beloved daughters — Jane, Christina, and Becky — whose lives ended so tragically far too soon."

Police at the scene off Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "No words can truly describe the pain of losing three daughters in the prime of their lives. Jane, Christina, and Becky were more than daughters to me; they were my joy, my strength, and the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love. "Each of you was unique and precious in your own special way. Your smiles brightened dark days, your laughter brought comfort, and your presence made life more meaningful. "Though your time on earth was short, the impact you made will remain in our hearts forever. "Jane, your strength and loving spirit will never be forgotten. Christina, your kindness and beautiful heart touched so many lives. Becky, your warmth and joyful soul brought happiness wherever you went.

Police, Coastguard and emergency services on the beach. Picture: Alamy