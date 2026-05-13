Emergency services at the scene on Madeira Drive, Brighton. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

The bodies of three women have been recovered from the sea in Brighton.

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Emergency services were called at around 5.45am to concerns for the welfare of three women in the sea, Sussex Police said. A major operation is underway, with the air ambulance, coastguard and several police cars spotted at the scene.

A bodybag on the beach near Madeira Drive, Brighton. Picture: PA

A cordon has also been put up near the beach car park. The public have been asked to stay away from the scene near Madeira Drive.