Bodies of three women pulled from sea in Brighton
The bodies of three women have been recovered from the sea in Brighton.
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Emergency services were called at around 5.45am to concerns for the welfare of three women in the sea, Sussex Police said.
A major operation is underway, with the air ambulance, coastguard and several police cars spotted at the scene.
A cordon has also been put up near the beach car park.
The public have been asked to stay away from the scene near Madeira Drive.
Large search and rescue operation currently off #Brighton seafront @HMCoastguard helicopter and 2 lifeboats @SLifeboatRNLI @RNLIBrighton 13/5/26 pic.twitter.com/W4MYzgxwRC— Oliver Button (@OBDroning) May 13, 2026
Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said: “This is a tragic incident and fast-moving enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identities of these three women and understand exactly what has happened.
“I know this is concerning for the community, but I would ask the public to stay away from the scene at this time while emergency services continue their work.
“We will provide further updates as soon as they are available.”
This is a breaking story.