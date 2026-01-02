Brighton’s historic Palace Pier has gone up for sale, with its owners blaming tumbling profits and increased running costs.

The iconic 126-year-old structure has become a symbol of the south coast city, appearing in films including Brighton Rock and Quadrophenia.

But the fate of the Grade-II listed icon now hangs in the balance, after the structure, dubbed a "national treasure", was placed on the market for an undisclosed amount.

BPG, the group that owns the iconic 1,772ft (540m) long structure, cited a summer slump in profits and a notable rise in running costs for the sale.

“This is more than just the sale of an asset,” said Anne Ackord, the chief executive of Brighton Pier Group (BPG).

The group first raised suggestions of a sale back in November, warning of a notable slump in profits, with the pier's like-for-like sales dropping by around 4% in 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

