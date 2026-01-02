Brighton’s historic Palace Pier dubbed a 'national treasure' goes up for sale amid tumbling tourist numbers
The Grade-II listed pier has become a recognisable symbol of the historic seafront after the city's second, older pier was destroyed in a catastrophic fire
Brighton’s historic Palace Pier has gone up for sale, with its owners blaming tumbling profits and increased running costs.
The iconic 126-year-old structure has become a symbol of the south coast city, appearing in films including Brighton Rock and Quadrophenia.
But the fate of the Grade-II listed icon now hangs in the balance, after the structure, dubbed a "national treasure", was placed on the market for an undisclosed amount.
BPG, the group that owns the iconic 1,772ft (540m) long structure, cited a summer slump in profits and a notable rise in running costs for the sale.
“This is more than just the sale of an asset,” said Anne Ackord, the chief executive of Brighton Pier Group (BPG).
The group first raised suggestions of a sale back in November, warning of a notable slump in profits, with the pier's like-for-like sales dropping by around 4% in 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.
“It is an opportunity to become part of the next chapter in a remarkable story and shape the future of this national treasure.”
The leisure group has said it hopes to find a new owner by the summer of 2026.
Ms Ackord added: "Of course there is an element of sadness. It has been a difficult decision but we have shareholders and we have decided that our duty is to them.
"It's not just a national treasure but a Brighton treasure as well. You are buying a piece of history."
Despite the exact sale price remaining under wraps, Ms Ackord suggested any buyer would need "many millions".
Brighton Palace Pier took three years to build and was opened in May 1899, before being bought by the Brighton Pier Group in 2016 for £18 million.