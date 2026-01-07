Brigitte Bardot’s cause of death has been revealed by her grieving husband.

Bernard d’Ormale said his wife of 30 years underwent two procedures to treat a cancer diagnosis. She was recovering but was rushed to hospital again late in November.

He revealed his wife’s final words, telling Paris Match: “They were the most moving moment of my life with Brigitte, because she was leaving us.

“She said ‘pew pew’. I was half asleep, I sat up and saw that she had stopped breathing.”

The two words were a phrase she used as a “little word of love,” according to the Brigitte Bardot foundation.

“I saw her suffering disappear in the next fifteen minutes – she became magnificent,” her husband added.

Celebrities are gathering today for her funeral at a service in Saint Tropez.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on large screens sso fans can say their final goodbyes.

She will instead be buried at the Marine Cemetery in St Tropez, close to the grave of her first husband, director Roger Vadim, who died in 2000, aged 72.

The celebrated actor and singer became an international sex symbol before leaving the film industry to become an animal rights activist.

