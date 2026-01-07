Mourners gathered in St Tropez for the funeral of Brigitte Bardot. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Mourners have gathered in Saint-Tropez to say goodbye to French movie icon Brigitte Bardot.

Bardot died aged 91 on December 28 at her home in Saint-Tropez, with her grieving husband today revealing her moving last words. Her funeral is taking place at the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption church with the service due to reflect her love for animal welfare and her right wing politics.

Brigitte Bardot wearing a white evening dress at the Plaza Hotel; circa 1970; New York. Picture: Art Zelin/Getty Images

French far-right leader Maine Le Pen is among the guests at the funeral service today. Film producer Norbert Saada was also at the service, as well as her great-grandchildren and French singer Mireille Mathieu.

President of French far right party Rassemblement National Marine Le Pen arrives at Notre-Dame de l'Assomption church, for the funeral ceremony for late French actress Brigitte Bardot. Picture: Getty

Bardot’s husband Bernard d’Ormale said his wife of 30 years underwent two procedures to treat a cancer diagnosis. She was recovering but was rushed to hospital again late in November. He revealed his wife’s final words, telling Paris Match: “They were the most moving moment of my life with Brigitte, because she was leaving us.

Brigitte Bardot's great-grandchildren arrive at the service. Picture: Getty

“She said ‘pew pew’. I was half asleep, I sat up and saw that she had stopped breathing.” The two words were a phrase she used as a “little word of love,” according to the Brigitte Bardot foundation. “I saw her suffering disappear in the next fifteen minutes – she became magnificent,” her husband added. Celebrities are gathering today for her funeral at a service in Saint Tropez.

French singer Mireille Mathieu at the funeral of Brigitte Bardot. Picture: Getty

The ceremony will be broadcast live on large screens sso fans can say their final goodbyes. She will instead be buried at the Marine Cemetery in St Tropez, close to the grave of her first husband, director Roger Vadim, who died in 2000, aged 72.

Mourners gather with flowers to say farewell to the film icon. Picture: Getty

Animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot visits her dog refuge "The Nice Dogs" of Carnoules on October 7, 2001 in Paris, France. Picture: Charly Hel/Prestige/Getty Images

Bardot shot to international fame with the 1956 film 'And God Created Woman', which was written and directed by her then-husband Vadim. She announced her retirement from acting in the early 1970s and became increasingly active politically. Bardot had racked up a string of convictions for inciting racial hatred and she openly supported the far-right political group Front National. She shared her rightwing politics and criticised gay men and lesbians, schoolteachers and the so-called “Islamisation of French society”, resulting in a conviction for inciting racial hatred, in her 2003 book A Cry in the Silence.

Brigitte Bardot pictured in 1956. Picture: Alamy