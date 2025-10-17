Bardot was an icon of cinema during the 20th century, making her silver screen debut in the 1952 film, The Girl In The Bikini

Brigitte Bardot has been rushed to hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Legendary actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot has been rushed to hospital to undergo treatment for a “serious illness.”

Bardot, 91, has reportedly undergone surgery after being admitted to a south of France hospital three weeks ago. She had been at her home in Saint-Tropez when she fell ill. She remains in hospital and is currently recovering from her surgery, local media reports.

Brigitte Bardot is icon of 20th century cinema. Picture: Alamy

Bardot was an icon of cinema during the 20th century, making her silver screen debut in the 1952 film, The Girl In The Bikini. This catapulted her to international fame - but by 1973, Bardot quit the screen to focus fully on her animal rights charity. Before that, she would regularly make headlines, perhaps most famously being pictured in a bikini at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953. For her 40th birthday, she was pictured in Playboy magazine.

Brigitte Bardot is an animal rights activist. Picture: Alamy