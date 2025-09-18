The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to provide photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove she is a woman.

They are planning to present the documentation as part of the defamation lawsuit they have taken against right-wing influencer Candace Owens, who presented her view that Brigitte Macron was born male.

France's First Lady Mrs Macron has said she found the claims “incredibly upsetting.”

Tom Clare, the lawyer acting for the Macrons, said the court would be shown “expert testimony… that will be scientific in nature.”

He said the Macrons were prepared to prove “both generically and specifically” that the allegations are false.

"It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward," he said.

Candace Owens has repeatedly presented her view and in 2024 said she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on the claim.

The Macrons filed a lawsuit against Ms Owens in July alleging she "disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favour of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers".

Last month Mr Macron told French magazine Paris Match that the case was about “defending my honour.”

“This is nonsense,” he said.

“This is someone who knew full well that she had false information and did so with the aim of causing harm, in the service of an ideology and with established connections to far-right leaders."

Ms Owens’ lawyers are attempting to have the case dismissed.