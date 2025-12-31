An appeal to raise funds for a police officer who lost his wife and two children in a Boxing Day house fire has topped £250,000.

Fionnghuala Shearman, known as Nu, died alongside her daughter Eve, seven, and four-year-old son Ohner in the fire at their home in Brimscombe, near Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Tom Shearman, an officer with Gloucestershire Constabulary, was taken to hospital after his attempts to rescue his family were beaten back by the severity of the fire but has been discharged.

The GoFundMe fundraising appeal, which was launched on Sunday, passed its target of £110,000, with a fresh aim of £350,000.

Early on Wednesday, the figure had reached more than £255,000 with more than 12,200 donations.

