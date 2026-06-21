A ruptured gas main in Bristol city centre has led to evacuations as police block off the affected area.

Avon and Somerset Police has cordoned off a 200m area while residents were moved from nearby homes as crews worked to contain the leak.

The cordon covers the St James Barton Roundabout, Park Row, Park Street, and Anchor Road. Police said they expected the roads to remain closed “for some time.”

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service are also responding to the leak, which they said is on Colston Street.

They also urged people to stay away from the area.

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