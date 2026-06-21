Bristol city centre evacuated after ruptured gas main sparks emergency response
Emergency crews have evacuated residents and warned people to avoid the area as they work to contain the leak.
A ruptured gas main in Bristol city centre has led to evacuations as police block off the affected area.
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Avon and Somerset Police has cordoned off a 200m area while residents were moved from nearby homes as crews worked to contain the leak.
The cordon covers the St James Barton Roundabout, Park Row, Park Street, and Anchor Road. Police said they expected the roads to remain closed “for some time.”
The Avon Fire and Rescue Service are also responding to the leak, which they said is on Colston Street.
They also urged people to stay away from the area.
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🚨We are currently responding to a gas leak on Colston Street in the centre of Bristol. 🚨The immediate area has been evacuated, and cordons are in place.— Avon Fire & Rescue Service (@AvonFireRescue) June 21, 2026
Please avoid the area.
Nearby roads are currently closed.
More details about road closures can be found here:… pic.twitter.com/1Vmrr6aqif
Ambulance crews and Wales & West Utilities are also at the site, with firefighters saying they are actively monitoring the leak and working to isolate it as quickly as possible.
The nearby Bristol Beacon concert hall has also been evacuated as a precaution.
The venue said in a statement: We are following instructions from the relevant authorities and will update later this afternoon as to whether tonight’s performances with Arooj Aftab & London Contemporary Orchestra in Beacon Hall and Michel Padron’s Afro Cuban Orchestra in Lantern Hall can go ahead.
"Customers will be advised via email if the performances are cancelled.
The incident has also caused disruption to buses, with First Bus saying several services have been affected because vehicles cannot reach the bus station near the Bearpit roundabout.
Routes are being diverted via Anchor Road and Jacob Wells Road, with no services running to College Green or the upper section of Park Street.