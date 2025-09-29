Two people were racially abused and assaulted with a metal pole by a group of four men in an incident being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries including a fractured eye socket, a broken jaw and internal injuries in the attack which took place in Sarah Street in Bristol at around 7.35pm last Monday, according to Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

The victims, both male, were initially involved in a single-vehicle collision during which their car hit a lamppost before they were racially abused and assaulted by four men who left the area in a white van, the force added.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm following the incident and remains in custody, police said on Monday evening.

Police are appealing for information to help identify the four people who left the scene in the van who are all described as white men.

One is described as in his 30s or 40s, around 5ft 7ins with blond or ginger hair, short facial hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts at the time of the attack, police said.

A second man in his 40s is described as around 5ft 11ins, of muscular build with blond hair and a colourful tattoo on his right arm, and was wearing a white t-shirt and white or grey trousers.

Another suspect is believed to be a tall man in his 40s, of large build with light-coloured hair who was wearing a polo shirt, khaki jeans and smart shoes at the time of the incident.

The fourth man is described as a large man approximately in his 40s with short ginger hair, police added.

The victim who sustained facial and internal injuries was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home while the other victim did not sustain any serious injuries, the force said.