Ofsted has opened an inspection into a secondary school over claims it may have been intimidated into cancelling a visit from a local Jewish MP.

After considering the evidence, inspectors concluded an inspection was warranted and were at the school on Thursday, Sir Martyn said.

"I am troubled by the message this sends to children - especially children from the Jewish community. Those of us privileged enough to be working in education have a professional and moral duty to stand against discrimination."

Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver said in a statement today: "I was concerned to learn that a school may have been intimidated into cancelling a visit from their local MP.

Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) strongly denied reports the visit was cancelled due to concerns about his involvement with the Labour Friends of Israel.

Damien Egan was due to visit the Bristol Brunel Academy in his constituency in September but his visit was cancelled after the school learnt that protests were planned by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and the National Education Union (NEU), and some staff threatened to wear keffiyehs to school on the day.

It emerged yesterday that the school’s diversity and inclusion leader said that Hamas terrorists who carried out the October 7 massacre in Israel were “heroes fighting for justice”.

Bristol Brunel Academy has been criticised for suspending the visit by Mr Egan, the Labour MP for Bristol North East and vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel, after learning of planned protests.

Cabot Learning Federation (CLF), the multi-academy trust that runs the school, also blocked a speaker from an Israeli-owned cybersecurity company from attending its summer conference in July, after pressure from NEU members.

CLF’s inclusion and diversity officer Saima Akhtar, posted a quote on Facebook from Nelson Mandela after the October 7 attacks which read: “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians," according to The Times.

The next day she posted a message which said “Palestine is fighting back” against an “apartheid” carried out by Israel. “This is a war against their oppressors,” she added on her Facebook page.

Sir Keir Starmer said the cancellation of the visit was "very concerning" and those responsible would be held to account.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer said the case was "very serious, very concerning" and added that all MPs "should be able to visit anywhere in their constituency, schools or other places, without fear of antisemitism".

He said: "We do take this serious. We're providing more funding for security and support we're putting in across the country, and we will be holding those to account who have prevented this visit to this school."

Mr Egan is yet to comment publicly on reports that his visit to Bristol Brunel Academy was cancelled in September.

The cancellation only came to light after Communities Secretary Steve Reed mentioned it during an appearance at the Jewish Labour Movement conference on Sunday, describing it as "an absolute outrage".

The Bristol Palestine Solidarity Campaign hailed the cancellation as a "victory for parents, teachers and the community".

In a Facebook post, the group said it sent "a clear message" that "politicians who openly support Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza are not welcome in our schools".

The group highlighted Mr Egan's role as vice-chairman of Labour Friends of Israel, as well as a recent visit to the country.

The Bristol branch of the National Education Union also welcomed the decision, saying it was "a win for safeguarding, solidarity and for the power of the NEU trade union staff group, parents and campaigners standing together".

Raising the issue in Parliament on Wednesday, Conservative MP Lincoln Jopp said Mr Egan had been barred from visiting the school "because he is Jewish" and described the incident as "antisemitism... happening in plain sight".