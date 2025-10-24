Bristol suitcase double murderer admits possessing indecent images of children
The adult film star was found guilty of murder after he was caught attempting to dispose of the couple's body parts in suitcases.
A convicted double murderer has pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children ahead of his sentencing for killing a couple.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in their flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.
Three new charges were put to him ahead of the expected sentencing, and he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.
He is due to be sentenced for the murders at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday afternoon but the court heard that he also faces three new charges.
Mosquera pleaded guilty to all three counts.
He admitted possession of 1,500 category A images, 750 category B images, and 4,000 category C images.
Mr Justice Bennathan jailed Mosquera for 16 months, telling him: “After you were arrested your laptop and other devices were seized.
“They were examined and in it were found at least 1,500 category A indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs, some of them moving images of children.
“They were very young children being subjected to a variety of sexual abuse really of horrifying detail and nature."
The judge said the jail term for those offences will run concurrent to Mosquera’s sentence for the murders of Mr Alfonso and Mr Longworth.