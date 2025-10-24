A convicted double murderer has pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children ahead of his sentencing for killing a couple.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in their flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Three new charges were put to him ahead of the expected sentencing, and he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

He is due to be sentenced for the murders at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday afternoon but the court heard that he also faces three new charges.

Mosquera pleaded guilty to all three counts.

