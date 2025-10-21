An "urban explorer" broke into the closed Bristol Zoo Gardens earlier this month and filmed one of the apes tapping on a window.

Zoo officials said the gorillas receive the same care, enrichment, and veterinary attention as they did when the zoo was open. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Bristol Zoological Society has rejected claims that its troop of western lowland gorillas have been left "sad" or "abandoned" after a video posted online showed one of the apes appearing to look forlorn behind glass.

Sarah Gedman, curator of mammals at BZS, said the gorillas were "not sad at all" and that their welfare remained a top priority. "We constantly monitor how they are," she said. "Gorillas display completely different expressions to us. If we're happy we smile. But a smile for a gorilla is a sign of aggression." This comes after an "urban explorer" broke into the closed Bristol Zoo Gardens earlier this month and filmed one of the apes tapping on a window. The footage was shared widely online, with some labelling the animals "the world's loneliest gorillas."

The site near the Clifton Suspension Bridge closed to the public three years ago, with most animals moved to the new Bristol Zoo Project on the edge of the city. The eight gorillas remained behind while their new “African Forest” habitat, four and a half times larger than their current enclosure, is completed. Ms Gedman told The Guardian the apes, led by 42-year-old silverback Jock, were part of a "really nice group of lots of different ages and personalities" and were not affected by the absence of visitors. “Whether people are here or not doesn’t have an impact at all,” she said.

Justin Morris, chief executive of BZS, called reports of abandonment “ridiculous”. Picture: Alamy

The site near the Clifton Suspension Bridge closed to the public three years ago. Picture: Alamy