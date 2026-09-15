A British man has been found dead in Italy with police fearing he was murdered in a 'ritualistic' killing.

The body of the man, 35, was found on Saturday near an 'off-grid' community in Sicily.

Police told local news outlet La Sicilia that his body was found in a tent near a farmhouse which contained a rope, drugs and a goat's head.

The man's body was found in a remote region inhabited by a reclusive local community between the municipalities of Noto and Canicattini Bagni in the province of Syracuse.

Canicattini Bagni’s mayor Paolo Amenta told MeridioNews: “They have never caused any problems with public order or otherwise.

“And, in fact, they have even had some contact with our community.”

They are described as a group who are "mostly nomadic people passing through."

“They stay in the area for an average of ten days to a month. Some, however, stay longer," Mr Amenta said.

La Sicilia suggested the death was linked to 'esoteric rites' and the death may have been a result of a ritual that went wrong.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in the coming days.