A British man has been arrested after the body of a Colombian model was found inside a suitcase in Bogota.

Matthew Foster-Smith, 46, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of Natalia Villalba, 36, was found by cleaning staff in the bathroom of the apartment she was renting in the Colombian capital.

Foster-Smith, from Dorset, had previously gone to jail twice in the UK for stalking. Interpol issued a Red Notice for his arrest after Villalba’s body was found.

The victim's cousin told LBC: "We're happy they've located the person who did it and he's going to pay what he owes."

Hours before he was detained, Foster-Smith told the Sun he was innocent and had an alibi. “I was watching England versus Croatia on a big screen in an Irish bar, so it wasn’t me. I didn’t leave with anyone and went to bed myself at around 11pm local time.”

Colombian prosecutors, confirming his arrest, said that their evidence “indicates that he allegedly entered the apartment where the victim was alone, physically assaulted her until she died, and manipulated the body to place it inside a suitcase.

‘He then carried out various actions aimed at concealing what had happened, altering the crime scene, and fleeing the location.’

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