“A member of our touring party life-threatening medical emergency yesterday morning on the bus as we arrived into Cologne.

“I had to keep it vague as we didn’t want to be insensitive to the situation by airing it on the internet whilst it was happening around us.

Holly wrote: “Hello people of Europe. As some of you may already know, we had an issue within our team yesterday.

She was due to take to the stage in various venues across Europe at the end of the month.

Holly Humberstone, 26, who won the BRITs Rising Star award in 2022, shared the news with her fans on Instagram on Monday.

“We responded and got them to a hospital quickly, and thankfully they are now stable and doing ok in the hospital.

“The medical team have been incredible and we can’t say enough good things about the care they’ve been given here in Cologne.

“We are a family, and it wouldn’t feel right to continue without them whilst they take the time to recover – and so, I have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the EU tour and reschedule it to a time when we can all come back, together, and deliver the show we promised.

“I know this tour has been tough on the fans, and I’m deeply sorry to anyone who has travelled and taken the time off of their lives to come and see the show only to be faced with a cancellation.

“Cancelling shows is not something I take lightly at all, and I promise that if the situation was any different, we would be on stage for you.

“In these circumstances, the show wouldn’t be half as good with such a core member missing, and it just doesn’t feel right to continue.

“Thank you for everything and for your understanding. I love you guys, I’m sorry, and I promise we’ll be back next year to do this properly.”

The singer was set to perform in Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Hamburg and Berlin - and also has a US date lined up later this year.

Her released songs include Beauty Pageant, Cruel World, White Noise and Die Happy.