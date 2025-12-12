A British backpacker has been sentenced to four years in prison after a fatal collision with a father-of-two while riding an electric scooter in Australia.

She had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death while under the influence of alcohol and was handed a four-year prison term by Judge Wendy Hughes.

Alicia Kemp, 25, appeared at Perth District Court, Western Australia, on Friday, where she was sentenced for killing 51-year-old Thanh Phan in Perth on May 31.

The sentence was backdated to June 2025 for time served, with a non-parole period of two years.

Kemp, from Redditch, Worcestershire, could be eligible for release in mid-2027.

Her driver’s licence has also been suspended for two years.

Kemp was over Australia’s legal blood alcohol limit when she hit Mr Phan, who died in hospital several days later, having suffered a brain bleed.

Kemp, who pleaded guilty to the charge in August, and the e-scooter’s passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The tragedy brought e-scooter safety into the national spotlight in Australia, leading Perth and a number of surrounding councils to suspend hire services indefinitely.

In an earlier statement, Mr Phan’s family described him as a “beloved husband, father of two and dear friend”.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment.

Under Western Australian law, e-scooter riders must wear a helmet, be sober, carry no passengers and be aged over 16.