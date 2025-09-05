Kayleigh Smith, 36, and William Nelson, a 44-year-old theatre school lecturer as two of the victims. Picture: Instagram

Two of the three British citizens killed in a tram crash in Lisbon have been named and pictured for the first time.

Kayleigh Smith, 36, and theatre school lecturer William Nelson, 44, have been identified as two of the victims from Wednesday's crash in the Portuguese capital, which took the lives of 16 people overall. One of those victims was another British man, believed to be in his 80s. The Foreign Office said consular staff were supporting the families of the victims. The incident occurred when the Glória funicular, a popular tourist attraction, derailed and crashed at around 6:05pm local time, close to the Avenida da Liberdade.

Initial reports suggest the crash resulted from a cable coming loose. Visitors from South Korea, Switzerland, Ukraine, France, Canada and the United States were among those killed, along with five Portuguese nationals, including the vehicle's brakeman. A further 21 were injured, including five seriously. A German man, who had ridden the tram with his three-year-old child and wife, was initially reported dead but was later found alive in hospital. His child had been pulled from the wreckage safely, but his wife remains in intensive care. Several others remain in intensive care in hospitals across Lisbon, which have all mobilised psychological support units for families of the dead and injured.

Lisbon's mayor Carlos Moedas announced a three-day period of mourning following the "tragic accident". He said: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning." Mr Moedas attended a Thursday evening mass at the Church of São Domingos, close to the crash site, alongside the president and prime minister. Investigators are sifting through the wreckage in an attempt to find the cause of the accident. Nelson Oliveira, the director of the transport accident investigation office, confirmed that the investigation would focus on the cable mechanism, braking system and service records. Carris, the municipal transport operator, insisted the vehicle had been inspected daily and had passed its recent weekly and monthly checks. "All maintenance protocols have been carried out,” the company said in a statement.

