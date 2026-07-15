Brit cruise ship passenger found dead off Greek island
An elderly British man aboard a cruise ship has died after fellow passengers found him unconscious on the deck.
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The man, 79, died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency on the vessel as it travelled through Chania, on the Greek island of Crete.
Other passengers spotted the man unconscious on the ship’s deck, the Hellenic Coast Guard said.
He was transferred to the ship's medical clinic and received first aid before being taken to a private medical facility in Chania.
An investigation has now been launched to establish the circumstances around his death.
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The Chania Port Authority has also ordered a post-mortem.
It is unclear whether he was on the cruise alone or with family.
In February, another elderly British tourist died on a cruise ship travelling through the Greek island of Corfu.
The man, 67, was pronounced dead while on board the vessel which was "flying the Maltese flag" through the island's main port.
Last year, an investigation was launched after an 80-year-old cruise ship passenger died on deserted island after being left behind by a cruise ship.
The death took place after the passenger disembarked the Australian liner on Lizard Island, located 90km northeast of Cooktown, on the first stop of the Coral Expeditions cruise.
However, the pensioner failed to re-embark the NRMA-owned Coral Adventurer ship, which was taking in the Far North Queensland coast before circumnavigating Australia.