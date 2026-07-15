An elderly British man aboard a cruise ship has died after fellow passengers found him unconscious on the deck.

The man, 79, died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency on the vessel as it travelled through Chania, on the Greek island of Crete.

Other passengers spotted the man unconscious on the ship’s deck, the Hellenic Coast Guard said.

He was transferred to the ship's medical clinic and received first aid before being taken to a private medical facility in Chania.

An investigation has now been launched to establish the circumstances around his death.

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