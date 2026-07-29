The body of the woman in her 30s was found by a homeless man in the Kypseli area of Athens

Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found by a homeless man in a suitcase in Athens. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The phone of a Scottish woman found dead inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in Greece "was being used in an attempt to cover her death", it is understood.

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Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found by a homeless man in the Kypseli area of Athens on July 18. The alarm was raised at about 1pm after he notified authorities he had seen a suitcase on Evelpidon Street with something coming out of it which "looked like a human limb", reported the Mail Online. She is believed to have died somewhere between five and seven days before she was found. The body was later identified as Ms Ross, who had flown from Cyprus to Athens where she was staying with friends. She had flown from the USA to Europe on June 29.

Her body was found on Evelpidon Street, Kypseli, Athens. Picture: Google

The suitcase was found in the Kypseli area of Athens. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Greek police said: “Further details have been requested regarding when she arrived in Greece, how, and with whom. “We cannot provide further details at this stage, as the investigation is fully under way.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the death of a Scottish woman in Athens and are liaising with authorities in Greece. “Officers are providing support to her family in Scotland.” The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed they are providing consular support and are in contact with the local authorities.