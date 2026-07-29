Phone of Brit found dead in suitcase 'was being used after she died to make it seem as if she was alive'
The body of the woman in her 30s was found by a homeless man in the Kypseli area of Athens
The phone of a Scottish woman found dead inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in Greece "was being used in an attempt to cover her death", it is understood.
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Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found by a homeless man in the Kypseli area of Athens on July 18.
The alarm was raised at about 1pm after he notified authorities he had seen a suitcase on Evelpidon Street with something coming out of it which "looked like a human limb", reported the Mail Online.
She is believed to have died somewhere between five and seven days before she was found.
The body was later identified as Ms Ross, who had flown from Cyprus to Athens where she was staying with friends. She had flown from the USA to Europe on June 29.
One Greek police officer said: "The phone was being used. Text messages were even sent obviously with a view to making people believe she was still alive.
"We are treating the building as a crime scene," the outlet reported.
Ms Ross was last seen on July 15, around the time her death is believed to have taken place.
Greek policing authorities said she was identified after Interpol examined fingerprint data.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
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A spokesperson for the Greek police said: “Further details have been requested regarding when she arrived in Greece, how, and with whom.
“We cannot provide further details at this stage, as the investigation is fully under way.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the death of a Scottish woman in Athens and are liaising with authorities in Greece.
“Officers are providing support to her family in Scotland.”
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed they are providing consular support and are in contact with the local authorities.