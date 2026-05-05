A British couple are being held in Turkey after being accused of attempting to bring two suitcases containing cannabis into the UK.

Holly Cooper and Taylor Johnson, both 20 and from the West Midlands, were arrested after landing in Istanbul on a flight from Thailand, while trying to catch a connecting flight to London.

The pair were questioned by officers at the airport before being taken into custody.

They were later thrown into a holding cell where Mr Johnson was beaten up, his family claim.

The couple have since been formally arrested following a court hearing and transferred to prison, where they could face a lengthy wait before trial.

If convicted, they could both face a sentence of between 10 and 30 years

They reportedly do not have private legal representation and are expected to be defended by public lawyers.