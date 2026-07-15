The couple were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during an around-the-world motorcycle trip

British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman, of East Sussex, who have been detained in Iran. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The family of a British man jailed in Iran on spying charges says he has been sentenced to an additional two years in prison.

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Craig Foreman and his wife Lindsay were sentenced to 10 years’ prison in February after being convicted of espionage, charges they both deny. According to his family, Mr Foreman was told he had been given an additional two-year sentence for speaking to media outlets. The couple, from East Sussex, were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during an around-the-world motorcycle trip. They are being held in Tehran’s Evin prison. Their son, Joe Bennett, said the family was “extremely concerned” by the reports. Read more: Moment US kamikaze drone boats blow up Iranian naval base in latest attack Read more: US launches fourth consecutive night of strikes on Iran hours after Trump makes Strait of Hormuz threat

The pair were taken into custody during a motorcycle tour around the world and were later charged with espionage. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

“We have received extremely concerning reports that Craig has been sentenced to a further two years in prison,” he said. “We understand he was told he was being taken to see his lawyer but was instead brought before a judge and informed of the additional sentence. “Despite requests, he was allowed no lawyer, no translator and no opportunity to defend himself. He was told the two years had been added because he had spoken to the press. “We didn’t think we could be any more shocked at their appalling treatment, but in this case we are absolutely flabbergasted.”