Brit jailed in Iran over spying claims given extra two-year sentence, family says
The couple were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during an around-the-world motorcycle trip
The family of a British man jailed in Iran on spying charges says he has been sentenced to an additional two years in prison.
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Craig Foreman and his wife Lindsay were sentenced to 10 years’ prison in February after being convicted of espionage, charges they both deny.
According to his family, Mr Foreman was told he had been given an additional two-year sentence for speaking to media outlets.
The couple, from East Sussex, were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during an around-the-world motorcycle trip. They are being held in Tehran’s Evin prison.
Their son, Joe Bennett, said the family was “extremely concerned” by the reports.
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“We have received extremely concerning reports that Craig has been sentenced to a further two years in prison,” he said.
“We understand he was told he was being taken to see his lawyer but was instead brought before a judge and informed of the additional sentence.
“Despite requests, he was allowed no lawyer, no translator and no opportunity to defend himself. He was told the two years had been added because he had spoken to the press.
“We didn’t think we could be any more shocked at their appalling treatment, but in this case we are absolutely flabbergasted.”
In June, the couple’s family said the pair had lost an appeal against their convictions and were unable to attend their appeal hearing.
Mr Bennett said Mr Foreman was on the 68th day of a hunger strike, while his wife was on her 59th.
Their family said a letter asking them to end their hunger strike had not been delivered.
Mr Bennett added: “We are asking, with everything we have, for them to be shown mercy and allowed to come home.”
Their family also welcomed the appointment of Conservative former MP and Middle East minister Alistair Burt as the UK’s first envoy for complex consular cases.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warns all British and British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran because of a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.
The Government previously described the couple’s 10-year sentences as “completely appalling and totally unjustifiable”.
The FCDO has been contacted for comment.