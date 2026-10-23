The tourist hotspot Bimini in the Bahamas, where the incident unfolded. . Picture: byvalet/Alamy

By Alex Storey

A British mother has drowned in the Bahamas after trying to save her two children who were swept out to sea while snorkelling.

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The woman, 36, was at the tourist hotspot of Bimini when her sons were carried away by a strong current. She was pulled from the water by witnesses who attempted to resuscitate her before being rushed to a nearby clinic, local media have reported. But despite the best efforts of medics, she was declared dead by medics on Wednesday morning. Read more: Thousands without power as 'damaging' winds strike Britain with storms Austen bringing heavy downpours Read more: Police joked at the scene of my son's death, says Paul Hardcastle

The woman reportedly trying to save her two children, who survived. Picture: byvalet/Alamy

Local and owner of L&A Water Taxi, Linty Stuart, told ZNS that he was captaining a boat when he saw two boys and a woman in the water. He said that bystanders were able to pull the sibling from the water but that strong currents made it difficult for them to reach the woman. The witness described moving the boat to a "calm section" of water before spotting the woman "face down". The ship's first mate, Jason Saunders tried to perform CPR before medics arrived, according to Mr Stuart. Mr Saunders said: "It's scary. We tried, it's sad." One witness added: "Both children were rescued, I was there for all of it. She's a hero.