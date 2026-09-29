The 31-year-old claims she was the victim of a “set-up”

Tamara Martins, from Croydon, was arrested after allegedly attempting to leave the country with 71 packages of cannabis . Picture: Facebook / Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A British mother is facing up to 20 years in a “hellhole” Cambodian jail after claiming she was unknowingly recruited as a drug mule.

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Tamara Martins, from Croydon, was arrested after allegedly attempting to leave the country with 71 packages of cannabis - amounting to nearly 35kg – in her luggage. The mother claimed she was approached by a man in a bar who asked her to take a suitcase full of electronics back to the UK for a fee, according to reports. The 31-year-old now claims she was the victim of a “set-up” – and that she only found out about the cannabis when staff at Techo Airport checked her bags. Her family are now desperately trying to get her back safely to the UK, with the mother "thousands of miles away" from her young daughter. Read more: US Ivy League student 'drugged and gang-raped by seven fraternity members' as accused escaped punishment by 'writing essays' Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to 'slashing dinghy in Channel'

The 31-year-old claims she was the victim of a “set-up”. Picture: Facebook

Tamara’s 10-year-old daughter, who does not know that her mum is in jail, is being looked after by her younger brother Trey. Trey himself was not aware that his sister was in Cambodia until she called him crying. “All I heard was her crying. She said, ‘I’ve been arrested. I’ve been arrested’,” he told the Daily Mail, adding that Tamara had never previously had run-ins with the law. “She was extremely erratic. She was upset, asking if I could do anything to help, and saying how sorry she was.” The pair were able to stay in contact for the first few days while Tamara was at the tourist detention centre, but her phone was later confiscated when she was moved to a women’s prison.

Techo International Airport in the Kandal Province of Cambodia. Picture: Getty

In a now-deleted GoFundMe post, Trey wrote: "Everything has happened incredibly quickly. "As a family, we are doing everything we possibly can from here, contacting the British authorities, trying to arrange welfare support and desperately trying to secure proper legal representation for her in Cambodia. "The reality is that we cannot do this alone. "Legal representation and the costs involved in supporting Tamara from another country are more than our family can manage by ourselves. "We are raising money so that she can have a lawyer there to protect her rights, understand exactly what is happening to her and make sure she is not facing this situation completely alone."

The mother claimed she was approached by a man in a bar who asked her to transport a suitcase full of electronics back to the UK for a fee. Picture: Alamy