Sonia Exelby, 32, was found with stab wounds in a shallow grave in the woods in Marion County, northwest of Orlando on October 17 - one week after she had arrived in America

Sonia Exelby's body was found with stab wounds in a shallow grave in the woods in Marion County, northwest of Orlando. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A British woman who was murdered in the US by a man she met on a fetish website had allegedly travelled with the intention of being killed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sonia Exelby's body was found with stab wounds in a shallow grave in the woods in Marion County, northwest of Orlando on October 17 - one week after she had arrived in America. The 32-year-old from Portsmouth had touched down at Florida's Gainesville Regional Airport and allegedly met Dwain Hall, 53, who she had first spoken to online two years before. Read more: Katie Price’s ex-husband in court accused of raping girl, 13 Read more: Shocking moment knife-carrying binman punches naked charity cyclist off his bike

The 32-year-old from Portsmouth had touched down at Florida's Gainesville Regional Airport and allegedly met Dwain Hall, 53. Picture: Facebook

She was driven to an Airbnb in Reddick, Florida and missed her return flight three days later. This led her friends and family to fear she had gotten "into an extremely vulnerable situation", and a public plea was issued on Instagram. It read: "Sonia is such a vulnerable person and really struggling with her mental health. We believe she got on a plane on Friday and made her way to Florida Tallahassee from the UK. "We believe she has arranged to meet someone there and has got herself into an extremely vulnerable situation. That's all I can really say on that." Florida Department of Law Enforcement were made aware of her disappearance after the British authorities contacted them via INTERPOL, a worldwide police cooperation organisation. Investigators believe the Brit, who was living with a mental health condition and was suicidal, had travelled to meet a man who would violently kill her. Hall was arrested after detectives allegedly connected him to transactions that were made using Sonia's credit cards. After matching Sonia's fingerprints to that of the body found in the woods, officers also allegedly found a shovel in Hall's garage with Sonia's DNA on it.

Hall was arrested after detectives allegedly connected him to transactions that were made using Sonia's credit cards. Picture: MCSO