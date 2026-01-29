A quadriplegic volunteer for Elon Musk's UK Neuralink trial has said his new brain chip "feels magical", and has given him "a new piece of hope".

Sebastian Gomez-Pena, who is completely paralysed from the neck down, had the 8mm chip inserted into his brain in a five-hour operation. Mr Gomez-Pena is one of seven Brits taking part in Neuralink's new UK trial, which hopes to prove the safety and reliability of the devices.

The chip, which has been in development for the last 20 years, links Mr Gomez-Pena's thoughts to his laptop. This means he can move his cursor and click on content without moving his hands.

"This kind of technology kind of gives you a new piece of hope," he said.

"Everyone in my position tries to move some bit of their body to see if there is any form of recovery, but now when I think about moving my hand it's cool to see that… something actually happens," he added.

The Neuralink device connects to 1,024 electrodes in his brain and was fitted at University College London.