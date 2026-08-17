Three people, including a British newlywed couple, have been killed after a helicopter crashed on the Greek island of Sifnos.

The couple, believed to have been on their honeymoon, died alongside the Greek pilot after the helicopter came down in the Tholos area on Monday, shortly after taking off.

Witnesses said the aircraft appeared to spin at speed before plunging towards an arid hillside.

Dramatic images showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as firefighters battled the blaze.

The small private helicopter, a private Bell 206, is said to have exploded and gone up in a huge fireball upon impact on Monday evening.

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