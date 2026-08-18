The pair died alongside the pilot on Monday evening

Smoke rises following a helicopter crash on the Greek island of Sifnos. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

A British couple who were killed in a helicopter crash on the way to their honeymoon in Greece have been named.

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Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert died alongside the Greek pilot after the helicopter came down in the Tholos area on Monday, shortly after taking off. The couple were reportedly flying to of Sifnos for their honeymoon when the aircraft came down. Witnesses said they saw it appear to spin at speed before plunging towards an arid hillside, shortly after 6pm. Read more: Two teenagers die after car crashes into wooded area in Essex Read more: Moment huge fire engulfs Russian retail warehouse which left seven dead in Ukraine aerial attack

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a private helicopter crash, on the island of Sifnos. Picture: Reuters

Dramatic images showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as firefighters battled the blaze. The small private helicopter, a private Bell 206, is said to have exploded and gone up in a huge fireball upon impact. A rescue team from Syros arrived shortly after with the Fire Department’s RAFNAR speedboat. CCTV footage has emerged which showed the aircraft spinning out of control before it crashed to the ground. Greek police named the couple as Mr Cromie and Ms Ebert to several media outlets, while the pilot was named locally as Giorgos Raikos. The deputy mayor of Sifnos, Manolis Fountoulakis, told local media: "It experienced mechanical failure in the air; residents say it made a loud, strange noise, like military aircraft."

Smoke billows from the site of a helicopter crash on the island of Sifnos, Greece. Picture: Reuters