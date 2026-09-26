The affected area is home to some of Athens' most popular sites, including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus

Debris and rubble lie on top of parked cars after a two-story building in the Plaka neighborhood in central Athens collapsed. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A British man and his Greek wife are believed to be among at least six people killed in a building collapse near the Acropolis in Athens.

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Emergency crews recovered the bodies following an explosion in the Plaka tourist district on Friday morning, Greek broadcaster ERT said. The Briton and his partner were reportedly both in their 70s and living on the second floor of the building overlooking the Hadrian’s Gate monument. American nationals who had been staying in a short-term rental on the first floor were also killed, ERT said. Read more: President Trump rejects latest Iran peace deal and hints at unleashing new strikes Read more: Students strike across Germany in protest against military service

Rescuers work at the scene following Friday's powerful blast. Picture: Alamy

Images show responders working around the building that had been reduced to rubble. ]The blast is believed to have been caused by a massive gas leak, Athens mayor Haris Doukas said on Friday night. A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are aware of a suspected explosion in Athens and are in touch with the local authorities.“We stand ready to offer assistance to British nationals abroad 24/7." The blast destroyed houses, shops and cars across the historic Plaka tourist district, sending rocks and broken glass as far as three blocks away. The area is home to some of Athens' most popular sites, including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus.

Firefighters work at the scene following Friday's powerful blast. Picture: Alamy

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, but some local media reports have said a gas leak was suspected. Fire crews and ambulances rushed to the scene as smoke billowed above the ancient monuments. 24 firefighters were deployed to the scene after the blast "ripped off the facade of the mid-20th-century house, broke windows and damaged cars near the collapsed building". Police cordoned off the area as rescuers searched for others who might be trapped, the fire department said.

Emergency personnel work at the site where an old building partially collapsed following an explosion, at the touristy Plaka area in central Athens. Picture: Reuters