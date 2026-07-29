Horror as body of British woman found stuffed inside suitcase in Greece
The body of the woman in her 30s was found by a homeless man in the Kypseli area of Athens
The body of a Scottish woman was found inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in Greece, authorities have confirmed.
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It was reported that the body of a woman in her 30s was found inside the suitcase by a homeless man in the Kypseli area of Athens on July 18.
She is believed to have died somewhere between five and seven days before she was found.
Greek policing authorities told the broadcaster that she was identified after Interpol examined fingerprint data.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
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A spokesperson for the Greek police said: “Further details have been requested regarding when she arrived in Greece, how, and with whom.
“We cannot provide further details at this stage, as the investigation is fully under way.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the death of a Scottish woman in Athens and are liaising with authorities in Greece.
“Officers are providing support to her family in Scotland.”
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed they are providing consular support and are in contact with the local authorities.