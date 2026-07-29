The body of a Scottish woman was found inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in Greece, authorities have confirmed.

It was reported that the body of a woman in her 30s was found inside the suitcase by a homeless man in the Kypseli area of Athens on July 18.

She is believed to have died somewhere between five and seven days before she was found.

Greek policing authorities told the broadcaster that she was identified after Interpol examined fingerprint data.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

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