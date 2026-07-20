Since going live in April, the Entry-Exit System has caused disruption at multiple airports, with reports of passengers missing flights

British tourists are facing hours-long queues at airports across Europe as newly-introduced European Union (EU) passport checks spark chaos. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

British tourists are facing hours-long queues at airports across Europe as newly-introduced European Union (EU) passport checks spark chaos.

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Videos circulating on social media show passengers stuck in lengthy lines at airports from Rome and Palma de Mallorca to Malaga and Faro. Holidaymakers have been warned they may need to arrive at the airport up to four hours before their flight this summer, as millions prepare to head abroad with schools breaking up this week. The disruption follows the rollout of the EU’s digital Entry/Exit System (EES), which requires non-EU citizens entering the 29-country Schengen area to register their fingerprints and a facial image on arrival, with the data checked again when they leave. The process is usually carried out at automated kiosks, although some travellers – including children under 12 – are processed by border officers. Read more: Monkey found abandoned on London bus nicknamed Oyster Read more: Polish national, 35, is second man to be charged after 'two teenage girls raped on Great Yarmouth beach'

Exit/Entry (EES) kiosks at Malaga airport. Picture: Alamy

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, which represents UK travel agents, said non-EU passport holders should be prepared for delays. She said: “We have always advocated that non-EU passport holders should get to the airport four hours before a flight is due to depart when leaving a Schengen departure point — to ensure they can check their luggage in as soon as the bag drop opens and get through security. "And also, don’t forget that for British passport holders there is a second border control check point before the gate that can be busy.”

Airlines have urged passengers to leave extra time. Wizz Air has told travellers flying back to the UK from Europe to arrive three hours before departure, while Ryanair and easyJet have also warned passengers to prepare for extended waits at passport control. Passengers who miss their flight because of passport control queues are unlikely to be rebooked for free by airlines, and travel insurance may not cover the cost.