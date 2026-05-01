The British wife of a rapper sentenced to death in the US screamed ‘I love you’ through the glass as her husband’s execution was carried out.

James Broadnax, 37, was killed by lethal injection in a Texas prison after being convicted of killing two Christian music producers in 2008.

His British wife, Tiana Krasniqi, 31 shouted “I love you” and pressed herself against the window of the chamber as the injection was administered.

Broadnax married Tina in a ceremony at the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Texas.

Tiana, from Lewisham in London, appeared on British TV previously, explaining how they fell for each other after she approached him as a case study about death row in Texas.

She has previously said her choice of life partner has led to a split in opinions among her network of friends in south-east London