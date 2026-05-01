Brit wife of death row inmate screams 'I love you' through window of execution chamber as rapper husband given lethal injection
The British wife of a rapper sentenced to death in the US screamed ‘I love you’ through the glass as her husband’s execution was carried out.
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James Broadnax, 37, was killed by lethal injection in a Texas prison after being convicted of killing two Christian music producers in 2008.
His British wife, Tiana Krasniqi, 31 shouted “I love you” and pressed herself against the window of the chamber as the injection was administered.
Broadnax married Tina in a ceremony at the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Texas.
Tiana, from Lewisham in London, appeared on British TV previously, explaining how they fell for each other after she approached him as a case study about death row in Texas.
She has previously said her choice of life partner has led to a split in opinions among her network of friends in south-east London
She said: “He’s just very intelligent, very well-spoken, very respectful, he is just your normal person.
“Just that fact that he was on death row made the difference.
“Believe it or not he does have a moral compass.”
Broadnax robbed and killed Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler in a recording studio car park in Dallas, Garland, nearly 18 years ago.
However his cousin Demarius Cummings has now claimed he pulled the trigger. He was jailed for life without parole for the same crime.
Despite the bombshell claim, officials pressed ahead with the execution.
Texas officials dismissed the cousin’s confession as “questionable new evidence”.